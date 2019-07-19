Community Comes Together to Support Coffee Maker

This morning, people from around the area, came together to support a local business owner, who was assaulted during an attempted robbery.

The owner of Coffee Break was assaulted after three robbers tried to steal a tip jar, Tuesday. It left the owner with a broken nose and facial bruising.

As a result, community members and business owners rallied to show moral support by giving him a new tip jar, buying some coffee, and spreading positivity.

“It’s just like every other community and things happen. But if we can support him and make sure he knows that everyone around him wants him to succeed and wants good things for him, I think that is important for Bismarck,” said Anne Cleary, Local Business Owner.

All suspects were taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center and are being held on a charge of Class B Felony Robbery.