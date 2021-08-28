Community comes together to support Mandan animal rescue

An animal rescue in Mandan held a fundraiser today to support its efforts saving animals in need.

“I think rescuing is something that needs to be done more. I think animals deserve a chance at a happier life and rescuing gives them that opportunity,” Kaitlyn Beyer, Mandan, said.

For the third year in a row, The Triple H Miniature Horse Rescue and Kitty City hosted “Floats with Goats,” a fundraiser for their animal rescue efforts.

Dozens came out to play games, learn about the animals and enjoy root beer floats.

The shelter rescues cats, horses, goats, chickens and other animals, many with disabilities and special needs– giving them a safe home.

“It’s a labor-intensive type of rescue situation out here, but it’s a labor of love. We love doing it, and we know HHH is what we stand for,” Triple H Horse Rescue Executive Director Alison Smith said.

Since the animal rescue started 14 years ago, they’ve rescued more than 600 horses. The money raised helps cover costs for taking care of the animals.

“Our vet bills are thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Smith.

Rita Irmen drove from Minot to be a part of the cause and is a big supporter of animal rescues. She rescued her pet cat 19 years ago.

“I call him my street rat because he came up to my door and I already had 2 and I said no I can’t. I put water out for him and then food,” Irmen said.

This is Irmen’s first time attending the Floats with Goats.

“I thank Alison for all her volunteers and what they do here and I’m glad I got a chance to come and see it on my own,” Irmen said.

The rescue is currently caring for 52 animals.

Smith says she hopes to put some of the funds toward the costs of heating to keep cats warm in the winter.