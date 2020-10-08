Community comes together using bows after Surrey couple receives their unborn son’s anencephaly diagnosis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week, we told you about a Surrey couple who got some devastating news about their unborn son.

Now, a few students in the community are showing their support.

This coming Monday, Surrey High and Bishop Ryan will go head to head in a rivalry volleyball game.

Instead of just focusing on the game though, players from each team came together to make baby blue colored ribbons.

The girls plan to wear them in their hair.

The ribbons will also be given to each person coming through the door.

“Mrs. and Mr. Lee, they’re one of the nicest people that all of us have ever met and so we really wanted to do something for them and show that we’ll be thinking of them,” Senior volleyball player Katie Aberle said.

The game is set to begin Monday at 7 p.m. at Surrey High.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

Importance of XRays

COVID-19 Relief

Returning Face to Face

Tioga Airport Changes

Loedon Funeral

Surrey Support

Award Given

Grant County/Flasher Football

Thursday, October 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-8

NPL Resurgence

Cyber Safe

Air Filtration

Hit a Deer?

Fire Prevention Week

Spike In Deaths

Garrison Volleyball

Behavioral Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss