Community comes together using bows after Surrey couple receives their unborn son’s anencephaly diagnosis

Last week, we told you about a Surrey couple who got some devastating news about their unborn son.

Now, a few students in the community are showing their support.

This coming Monday, Surrey High and Bishop Ryan will go head to head in a rivalry volleyball game.

Instead of just focusing on the game though, players from each team came together to make baby blue colored ribbons.

The girls plan to wear them in their hair.

The ribbons will also be given to each person coming through the door.

“Mrs. and Mr. Lee, they’re one of the nicest people that all of us have ever met and so we really wanted to do something for them and show that we’ll be thinking of them,” Senior volleyball player Katie Aberle said.

The game is set to begin Monday at 7 p.m. at Surrey High.