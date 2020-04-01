Community Connections Brings Light To Serving Food During COVID-19

Community Connections was born from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in Williston five and a half years ago when cries for help got louder.

“We wanted to meet the changing need of the economic situation in Williston. During the oil boom, there was so many people coming with not enough infrastructure. Pastors at their individual churches were seeing anywhere from 30 to 40 people a day coming and looking for assistance,” Community Connections Interim Director Nicole Martin said.

Last year alone, the social service group spent over $10,000 helping lodge people in a hotel.

Their services consist of helping where ever people need help most and right now food has been at the top of that list.

“We have shifted majority of our time to making meals to go through a window so that people can get lunches Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but then we picked up an additional day on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.” Martin said.

One volunteer says this is her first time helping with the group and it’s already impacted her to want to serve more people.

“Today 42 people came to the window from elementary to older folks. This is my third day I’ve done this and we’ve served over 100 people. We’ve been having awesome people come in and donate and I’m just always excited to see these people everyday and it does your heart good,” volunteer Kendra Williams said.

Martin says although food supply is critical, they still offer other services.