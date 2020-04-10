Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Community Easter egg hunt in Dickinson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many things Easter related have been canceled, but CountryHouse and Dickinson are trying to make sure your littles can still celebrate — with a community-wide Easter egg hunt, all from the comfort of your car.

Twelve local Dickinson businesses have 2 feet tall eggs hidden. To win, you have to find all 12 and send a picture of each egg to tjohnson@countryhouse.net once you have completed the hunt.

The first five people to find all 12 eggs will win a prize. The egg hunt starts Friday, April 10 at noon and all eggs should be visible from your vehicle.

They ask to remember to keep a safe distance.

Winners will be announced Sunday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"

Girls Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Tennis"

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

CHI Williston Virtual Visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston Virtual Visits"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

PAs Terminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "PAs Terminated"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

Escape Point Makes PPE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escape Point Makes PPE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge