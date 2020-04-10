Community Easter egg hunt in Dickinson

Many things Easter related have been canceled, but CountryHouse and Dickinson are trying to make sure your littles can still celebrate — with a community-wide Easter egg hunt, all from the comfort of your car.

Twelve local Dickinson businesses have 2 feet tall eggs hidden. To win, you have to find all 12 and send a picture of each egg to tjohnson@countryhouse.net once you have completed the hunt.

The first five people to find all 12 eggs will win a prize. The egg hunt starts Friday, April 10 at noon and all eggs should be visible from your vehicle.

They ask to remember to keep a safe distance.

Winners will be announced Sunday evening.