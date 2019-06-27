Community Garden Grows Fresh Food for Local Pantry

A community garden is gearing up for a new season of growing and giving.

Growers are planting plenty of vegetables and raising a variety of fresh produce in the community garden in Velva.

“I talked to Pastor Roise and I said I got an idea. I cant keep up weeding this, but I know it produces well.” says Duane Brekke.

The garden, now in its first year, provides an abundance of fruit and vegetables for the Lords Cupboard, in Minot.

“I became involved by working at the Lords Cupboard, every Friday I work there, and its just a wonderful service provided to our community. There are more needy people then most of us realize.” says Anna Marie Shomento.

Shomento tells us this is not only helping the community, but it’s also fulfilling to the volunteers.

“This is such a gift that Duane has given us, and were just enjoying being together and weeding and propping up tomato plants. Its a blessing for all of us.” she says.

Once the vegetables are ripe, they will go on a journey from the garden to the pantry where for people who need fresh produce and other necessities.

“We have clients come here we give them groceries in allotted amounts and we want to give them as healthy food as possible.” says Gerald Roise.

With over 300 people served every week, Roise says the community looks forward to having fresh fruit and vegetables.

“It seems like the community interest is really growing and I perceive it being a larger project maybe next year.” he adds.

With the next harvest in a few weeks, the Lords Cupboard is ready to reap all the benefits of the seeds they’ve planted.