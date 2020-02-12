Community gets ready to ROCK

Six years ago, a group came together to show just how much one Community Rocks.

“Friends that just met each other, enjoying music camaraderie, and singing at the top of their lungs,” says Erik Anderson.



That’s how he describes the Community rocks event he helped start 6 years ago. He says it’s a lot of work, but worth every bit, and it keeps him on beat.



“We’ve gotten to know what our audience likes and we’ve built up a library of scores and a body of experience, and how to arrange music,” adds Anderson.



A night of foot tapping and head nodding is expected, but the main goal is to raise money to pour back into the community.

“We wanted this to be as far reaching as possible. So we talked about making sure that we identify a new beneficiary every year,” Anderson adds.

So for the past 6 years, a different organization has been chosen. This year Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports will be receiving a check, and they already have plans for the donation.

“Sports chairs for different adaptive wheelchair sports, like wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, they do wheelchair soccer,” says Drew Hanson.

Drew Hanson, the fundraising director for the non-profit that gives opportunities to youth and adults living with disabilities, says he knows without the support of the community, this event or the vision behind it wouldn’t be possible.



He adds, “We’re very fortunate to live here and have everybody support Prairie Grit.”

Doors open at 6, and the concert begins at 7 o’clock. It’s this Saturday at the Grand Hotel in Minot, and tickets are going quick.

If you’re interested in getting a ticket, CLICK HERE.