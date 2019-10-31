Community Halloween Party at MSU

MINOT — The weather isn’t exactly ideal for going out and collecting candy., but the Optimist Club in Minot has made it easy for you.

The community Halloween party kicked off just a few minutes ago here inside the Minot State University Dome.

Last year, over a thousand people showed up for the spooky, goof time, and this year — they are expecting even more.

We caught up with one person to see what spooktacular things you will enjoy if you make your way out here.

“Basically they are just going to show up and go through our 36 booths which are sponsored by local businesses, service clubs, a lot of MSU type programs and they’ll get candy and have a good time,” Heather Cymbaluk, president of the optimist club.

The MSU Science Club is also here and they have some cool experiments for kids to enjoy but there are also some things for adults too.

You have until 8 to come check it out.

