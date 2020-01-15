Community in shock about Sunday’s homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — People in the community are still in shock about Sunday’s homicide. We spoke to those who knew the victim, Dominick Stephens, personally.

Authorities said 29-year-old Stephens was murdered early Sunday morning. People we spoke to said while he wasn’t perfect — he was a father, a spouse and even an aspiring rapper.

“Gotta get to know people. Just like you don’t judge a book by its cover, you don’t judge a person by what they look like,” said Evan Hunt, Vice President of Ice Cold Ryders.

“I think with him, once we got to know him, really, really know him, you see he’s a human too. He’s just a young man. He’s a young man trying to do things in this town and he did some good stuff. He was a talented artist, and he was a good father and he made a positive impact on a lot of people.”

“A great guy, he’s a standup character,” said Brad Wobbema, coordinator, Ice Cold Ryders. “He stands for what he believes in and he’d give you the shirt off his back, and he’d stand tall with us or behind us at any given time.”

On Saturday, Ice Cold Ryders, an area Motorcycle club, is having a celebration in honor of his life. They are having a free-will donation — and a portion of the proceeds will go to his family.

“This affected a lot of people. Especially people that come here and hang out with us,” Hunt said. “We figured, why not give something back especially to his family. The dude was a hard-working guy. And I think taking him away from that family takes a lot away from them.”

If you are interested in attending the celebration, CLICK HERE for details.

