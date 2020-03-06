Community meets to discuss plans for 2020 Census in Minot

Census day is less than 30 days away and dozens gathered on Friday in Minot to prepare for the big event.

Over the past few years, the government has been pushing the importance of the census. This year so is the Magic City, which is on the verge of hitting a major population milestone. People from the community learned about the in and outs of the Census.

We spoke to one person who said the city is pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone is counted.

“We’re going to be advertising in newspapers, on radios, social media, sanitation trucks, city buses. We are going to have these kiosks that we are going to try and encourage participation. We have three mobile kiosks rotating around the community, grocery stores, churches, community centers,” said Brian Billingsley, Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Minot.

With all the extra steps being taken to make sure the word gets out about the census, one of the main goals is to hit 50,000 in population. That would classify Minot as a “metropolis” by the U.S. Census Bureau.

One business owner said this change in classification could do a lot for their business.

“From a property tax standpoint, that’s always a concern from a property owner. With the extra revenue we could see coming in from that population benchmark, I think it could really have a big impact on that as well,” said DeLynn Weishaar, with Brokers 12 Real Estate.

Reaching that mark would also put the city on the map for business development, larger franchises and big box stores.