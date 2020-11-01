Community members find way to hold Halloween events with COVID19 in mind

The holidays are now in full swing with Halloween kicking it off today.

Earlier, a few community members took it upon themselves to keep tradition alive, with a safer approach.

Halloween is the time for candy, costumes, and scares, and it’s not unusual to see a community come together for one big spooky event.

“So, we’ve done trunk or treat for about 9-years now and I believe this is our 9th year but it is a time where the community is able to get together for something like Halloween.” Hope Lutheran Church Council/Outreach Member Stephanie Fournier said.

Although members of Hope Lutheran Church in Surrey decided to carry on with their traditional event, things this year were a little different due to COVID-19.

“Everyone who is participating as a volunteer, handing out candy, has a trunk decorated.. we are making sure they’re all parked 6-feet or more apart,” Fournier said.

Fournier says volunteers were also required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer was also equipped.

Some, even had pre packaged bags to eliminate contact as much as possible.

“I think that there is a powerful connection between small communities, especially small churches, and I think that it’s really important that we do and engage in something like this every year,” she said.

Fournier and the Surrey community weren’t the only ones keeping Halloween traditions alive.

The Putt District in downtown Minot decided they too would move forward with plans.

“There were discussions about should we host it, should we not, and at the end of the day we really wanted to provide something for the community even during a time like this, but we say that with also backing it by creating an atmosphere that is as safe as possible for those people that do want to come here.” The Putt District Owner Eric Thoemke said.

Ultimately enjoying the holiday with safety in mind.

The city of Surrey also enjoyed a parade put on by the city auditor.