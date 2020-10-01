Community members reflect on what would’ve been day one of Norsk Høstfest

People from all over the country and even the world would be at the state fairgrounds Wednesday for the start of the Norsk Høstfest, but it was canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Now, the Minot area is feeling the impacts of a year without Høstfest

“Minot looks different this week,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot.

The Norsk Høstfest and North Dakota State Fair boost Minot’s economy by $90 million each year.

The millions of dollars play a big role in supporting a variety of local businesses like hotels and restaurants.

“A lot of the nonprofits rely on this for their fundraisers,” said Schoenrock.

Like Bethany Lutheran Church, which serves lutefisk, meatballs and Norwegian sweet soup during North America’s largest Scandinavian festival.

This year’s cancellation means the church is missing out on a few thousand dollars. But the lead pastor says that although it helps, Høstfest is bigger than the money it brings in.

“Community, and fellowship and camaraderie. So, that’s what people are really missing and mourning more than the financial,” said Janet Mathistad, Lead Pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church.

And if you were looking to get your lutefisk fix at the church’s annual dinner in December, you won’t be able to get that, either.

“To be socially distant and safe, we just don’t know how we can put on a dinner. And a lot of our workers are in the older age category, so we don’t want to put them in jeopardy because if we had it, they would show up and volunteer,” said Mathistad.

Although these social gatherings were canceled, Mathistad says people are staying positive and hopeful.

“That’s kind of the attitude is, ‘We’ve lost 2020, but there is always 2021.’ So we want to look ahead for that and be ready and prepared when that comes we can step up and go back to it again,” said Mathistad.

Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 are the dates for 2021 Høstfest.