Monday, banks, schools and other businesses are closed — but many people don’t know much about Presidents’ Day.

Six-year-old Dalen Curl said simply, “You…celebrate the presidents.”

The third Monday in February is the federal holiday to commemorate all U.S. presidents. We asked community members how we should celebrate Presidents’ Day.

Eight-year-old Mason Weigel says we should treat it like any other holiday.

“Set up a big party and invite all of his friends,” said Weigel.

Presidents’ Day is known for its sales, but it was originally created to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday on the 22nd.

Nell Jenga is from Kenya and has been in Bismarck for several years.

“Every since I’ve been here, I’ve never known why but so many sales. The only thing I can say is it’s good to have a president because people vote and it’s their right,” said Jenga.

It’s commonly called Presidents’ Day, but that’s not the official name. Like when the holiday was first created in 1972, remains Washington’s Birthday.

“Happy Birthday, George Washington!” said 6-year-old Ayva Weige.

Although most don’t know the purpose of the day off, the holiday has about 15 different names throughout the U.S.

The goal of the holiday is to celebrate all presidents and what they’ve done for our country.