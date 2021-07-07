Community mural to be unveiled at BisMarket

An interactive mural at Kiwanis Park will be unveiled at next weekend’s BisMarket, a Saturday morning farmer’s market.

It’s part of a public health initiative to improve the livability of Bismarck and encourage social connections. In the center of the wall is a blank chalkboard, or a gratitude wall, where people can write inspirational messages or drawings, and the chalk will wash off when it rains.

Artist Nicole Gagner designed the mural, which is filled with nods to North Dakota.

“There’s a bee hidden in there, there’s a meadowlark, prairie roses, all sorts of fun little — it’s almost like its own eye spy with community elements that you can find in there. You can color those in. Somebody asked me if one was a sunflower, if you colored it yellow the petals would be a sunflower, but if you colored it pink, it could be a daisy. So people get to add their own,” Gagner said.

The painting will officially be finished on July 17, when the chalk drawings can begin.