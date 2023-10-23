MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Community Options in Minot is now offering more help for families, especially when it comes to behavioral health.

The new programs are for kids aged two to 17 years old. To be eligible kids would need to have an Individualized Education Program in school, and have behavioral or truancy problems.

Community Options works with these children to shape them to be better in school and to be better in the community.

Their targeted case management program has now expanded to help youth with emotional disturbance up to the age of 21.

“Overall it is to help people get to self-sufficiency. All of our programs are to help people stand on their own two feet and be able to secure stable housing, gain full employment, and be active members of their community,” said Shannon Rolandson, the outreach officer at Community Options.

She says they do accept referrals as well and It is free for anyone to use these services.