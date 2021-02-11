Community orchard coming to Bottineau this summer

A long-awaited community orchard will be coming to Bottineau this summer.

The horticulture department at Dakota College at Bottineau received a grant of $19,000 to install the orchard through the Department of Agriculture.

The produce grown will eventually be used to supply food services at the college, along with donated to local food pantries.

Staff says they are excited to start planting nearly 100 varieties of plants and shrubs and hope it inspires community members to do the same.

“People from the community and our students can experience and see these different crops and opportunities that they can actually take back with them and start producing themselves in their own homes,” horticulture instructor Amy Koehler said.

The orchard will also be used as a learning tool for horticulture classes on campus, who will manage the trees growing the produce.