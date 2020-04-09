Community outraged after medical providers in Ray and Bowbells were terminated

Since the spread of the coronavirus, healthcare professionals across the state are more essential than ever.

But two rural communities in northwest North Dakota have much more limited options now after two providers say they were terminated without cause. Now people are now asking what’s next?

After years of working as a physician’s assistant for Northland Medical Center in Ray, Brenna Hudson got a call that no one wants to receive, especially during times like these.

“Last week I received a call from the president of the board at Northland and he informed me that he was exercising their right to terminate me without cause,” said Brenna Hudson, Physician Assistant.

Hudson, as well as Shelly Bartow, the physician assistant in Bowbells, both received the news of their termination after they say they expressed concerns about leadership within Northland.

Now, Hudson says her biggest worry is what will happen to her former patients.

She said, “Here I was the full-time provider, providing care from anyone to babies to the elders. Employees, people from all around the area had come to see me for medical care.”

But not anymore. Tioga Medical Center also operates a clinic in Ray. It’s open one day a week, on Thursdays. With rising COVID-19 cases in Williams County, people are worried about their options for testing.

“There is expressed concern because I was the only one doing testing in town,” said Hudson.

City Auditor and patient of Hudson, Ronda Rustad, says getting rid of healthcare providers in the small communities couldn’t have come at a worse time.

She said, “To look at Northland Community Health Care, I question where is the care, in a situation like this.”

Rustad’s family and many others will now have to find a different medical facility that will accept them, which can be harder now.

“The clinics right now are inundated, and so they don’t want you in the clinics. You have to go through a screening process to even get an appointment. So we would be in that line with everybody else,” said Rustad.

KX News has reached out to the president of board of directors for Northland, and the lawyer representing them, and we have not heard back.

Brenna says she has yet to hear if the clinic has a contigency plan to keep healthcare options in the Ray community, but she hopes a decision is made soon.

If you live in Ray or surrounding areas, you can set up a telehealth appointment with Northland Health Clinic. After a health screening and determining if you need to be tested for COVID-19 or not, you will be sent to Northland Health Center in Williston.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit office in Williston also does testing for COVID-19.