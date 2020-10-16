Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Community pitches in meals, pumpkins, roses and more to support everyone at Minot assisted living facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Allison Auch’s grandmother is a resident at Somerset Court Assisted Living Facility in Minot.

Recently, the facility saw an outbreak of at least 69 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, and Auch knew she wanted to help in any way she could.

“Let’s provide a meal for the staff. The staff has to be exhausted, they’ve been running short-staffed. So started there and just started making some contacts of some businesses and some people that I know in the community and it escalated quickly,” Auch said.

After less than 24 hours of phone calls and Facebook messages, Auch has had over 10 businesses and five anonymous donations to help the community at Somerset Court.

Everything from meals to pumpkins, crossword puzzles and even 200 roses to provide some positivity.

“It’s a proven fact that flowers definitely take stress away and brighten up the atmosphere in the rooms that they’re probably gonna be confined to again for a while,” owner of Flower Central Niki Brose said.

Sheila Gust’s father, Don, has been a resident at Somerset for 11 years and celebrated his 89th birthday Thursday. Sheila says this support for her dad and those who take care of him, means the world.

“I just think everybody needs an uplift the residents and all the staff and I just think that’s just wonderful that the community has went above and beyond like that,” she said.

And to Auch, the community involvement and support isn’t a surprise.

“I just told grandma this morning, I called her and I said, ‘Grandma, I might have caused a little chaos.’ I didn’t really anticipate it to get this big although I kinda did, cause that’s what Minot does,” Auch said.

Whether it be a family member, donor or just someone wanting to help, through this community support there is one consistent message.

“It’s a time where we all have to get together and be happy and try and make people happy,” Brose said.

“We’ll get through this,” Sheila said.

If you would like to be involved in helping Somerset or any other assisted living facility, you can learn how by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Helping Somerset

State Health Council

MDU Rate Hike

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/16

Our first widespread snow arrives this evening

well child check

NDC OCT 16

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Bishop Ryan Football

Senior Flu Clinic

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss