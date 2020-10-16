Community pitches in meals, pumpkins, roses and more to support everyone at Minot assisted living facility

Allison Auch’s grandmother is a resident at Somerset Court Assisted Living Facility in Minot.

Recently, the facility saw an outbreak of at least 69 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, and Auch knew she wanted to help in any way she could.

“Let’s provide a meal for the staff. The staff has to be exhausted, they’ve been running short-staffed. So started there and just started making some contacts of some businesses and some people that I know in the community and it escalated quickly,” Auch said.

After less than 24 hours of phone calls and Facebook messages, Auch has had over 10 businesses and five anonymous donations to help the community at Somerset Court.

Everything from meals to pumpkins, crossword puzzles and even 200 roses to provide some positivity.

“It’s a proven fact that flowers definitely take stress away and brighten up the atmosphere in the rooms that they’re probably gonna be confined to again for a while,” owner of Flower Central Niki Brose said.

Sheila Gust’s father, Don, has been a resident at Somerset for 11 years and celebrated his 89th birthday Thursday. Sheila says this support for her dad and those who take care of him, means the world.

“I just think everybody needs an uplift the residents and all the staff and I just think that’s just wonderful that the community has went above and beyond like that,” she said.

And to Auch, the community involvement and support isn’t a surprise.

“I just told grandma this morning, I called her and I said, ‘Grandma, I might have caused a little chaos.’ I didn’t really anticipate it to get this big although I kinda did, cause that’s what Minot does,” Auch said.

Whether it be a family member, donor or just someone wanting to help, through this community support there is one consistent message.

“It’s a time where we all have to get together and be happy and try and make people happy,” Brose said.

“We’ll get through this,” Sheila said.

If you would like to be involved in helping Somerset or any other assisted living facility, you can learn how by clicking here.