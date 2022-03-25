Peyton Mahlmeister said he experienced a student’s worst nightmare in school, bullying.

“I got beat up by a kid,” Mahlmeister said.

It left Mahlmeister traumatized.

“I got a bruise on my back; my ear right here is sore,” Mahlmeister said

After the attack, he says he called his mother to inform her of the situation at school.



“I took him to the walk-in clinic, they pushed us away because it was considered assault so then I had to take him to the ER to make sure nothing was wrong with his head because he got hit in the head,” Jennifer LaFramboise said.

Mahlmeister’s mom is now left to pay for something neither her or her son asked for; medical bills.

“He had to get a CT scan to just make sure his head wasn’t bruised or fractured,” LaFramboise said.

The community rallied together saying no to bullying, giving Mahlmeister attention, and spreading the message that he and other students who are experiencing bullying matter.

They have a support system. They have people that love them because all too often, there’s kids that choose the option of taking their life because of bullying and we don’t want that here,” Rough Riders ND Motorcycle Club member Robbie Wagner said.

Motorcyclists from various clubs met inside the Scheels parking lot in Bismarck to give Mahlmeister VIP treatment.

“We were going to do this at their house, but she didn’t want to make her neighbors mad this early in the morning because there were going to be a whole bunch of loud bikes showing up,” Wagner said.

And heard they were, Motorcyclists let their bikes roar loudly raising their voices to all support one cause in unison anti-bullying.

“We as parents are just done with it. That’s all we need is our child committing suicide or our attempting to commit suicide. There’s been many stories on kids doing that just because they were bullied,” LaFramboise said.



“You trust that they’re going to a safe place to get an education, in the future we want to get our group in the schools to do presentations about antibully,” Wagner said.