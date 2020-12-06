Community rallies to help Minot Police Department ‘Stuff the Squad’

Local News

There was a heavy police presence at the Walmart in Minot Sunday afternoon, but not for the reason you may expect.

It was for the 4th annual Stuff-A-Squad car event. The Minot Police Department and the North Dakota fraternal order of police were collecting toys for under privileged children. Last year they packed 6 squad cars with toys, and this year they set the goal even higher.

“This year more than ever with the pandemic and concerns with employment, we are hopeful to be able to continue this tradition in a more productive manner than we have in the past,” said Officer Aaron Moss.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today, Officer Moss says there is still time. You can take toys directly to the Salvation Army or Community Action Partnership.

