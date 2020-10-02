Community rallies together for Westhope man killed in a farming accident

A farmer in Westhope tragically lost his life Wednesday night doing what he loved.

Then, community members rallied together to show support for him and his family.

Westhope farmer Dusty Lodoen was a father, a husband and a friend, just to name a few. But people say most importantly, he was a loving person.

“When something like this happens, I mean it really does just take the wind right out of you,” family friend Gabe Thompson said.

Wednesday nights news came that Lodoen was killed in a farming accident, sending shockwaves through friends and family.

“You hear stories of how he was such a part of everybody’s life and what he brought into other people’s lives and it really does impact you in a manner that you don’t know how to deal with it,” Thompson said.

Although challenging to come to terms with, people in the community found a way to start.

Friends, family and even strangers spread out on his 1000 acres of land to harvest his remaining crops.

“This is kind of the way we heal. It’s our way of grieving and if something like this would’ve happened to us he would’ve been the first in our field to help us, so,” family friend Pete Artz said.

Artz says this was a no brainer to come together for Lodoen.

He says it’s just one way the entire neighborhood treats each other like family.

“I mean, this is what our neighborhood does. We love to help people and make sure nobody’s struggling. I mean, it’s a tough enough struggle as it is,” Artz said.

A community coming together when they’re needed the most.

Lodoen is survived by his wife and two sons.

