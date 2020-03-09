Community Rocks raises over $38K for Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports

More than $51,000 was raised at last month’s Community Rocks concert.

This was the sixth year and the Community Rocks President said it was a record-breaker. $38,500 is being donated to Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

The non-profit is going to use the money to buy 15 sports chairs that athletes will be able to use to play wheelchair basketball and tennis.

“To give our kids, especially, the opportunity and the adults like myself, that have never had this opportunity the chance, is really a big deal. And, it provides both mental and physical health and it benefits every athlete and we’re really excited to even further this program and development for our athletes,” said Drew Hanson, fundraising director.

“As their mission says, it levels the playing field. It brings everyone together to enjoy athletics, and sports and activity,” said Erik Anderson, President, Community Rocks.

Right now, Prairie Grit only has two sports chairs. Each one is $2,500.

