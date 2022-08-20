MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community concert has returned after two years, but this year it is outdoors.

Community Rocks is a orchestra concert, the one thing is they don’t play the music you would expect.

The Orchestra plays iconic classic rock songs, with the vocalists being local talent.

This year will be the first year that the Minot State Summer theatre plays host.

“And so that’s really fun for me, is to watch everybody engaged with the music singing along, up off their feet, having a good time,” said Community Rocks Vice President, Andy Bertsch.

The purpose of this event is to allow Minot locals to get their rock on.

While also raising money for, you guessed it, local charities and organizations.

This years organization has had to wait a couple of years for their moment in the spotlight, due to COVID.

“We chose through an application process, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter. So after two cancelled February shows since then, now we find ourselves here doing, kind of a long dream of Andy an I to put on a summer event,” said Community Rocks Conductor, Erik Anderson.

Event organizers say the only tickets available as of now, are standing room only.

The board for Community Rocks say they just want this to be a place where the city of Minot comes together to enjoy their time, all for a good cause.

“You know just being able to see that and being able to kind of put that stamp on things and say hey, that’s community rocks and at the end of the day, It’s not about us five, it’s not about the orchestra, it’s about the community coming together and that’s what we’re about,” said Community Rocks Board Member, Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan.

This event is the best of both worlds, you help raise money and simultaneously bring down the house.

Board members say Community Rocks will rock the night away until about 10:30 p.m.