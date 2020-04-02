Community sews masks for Baptist Health Care Center staff

Coronavirus
Image: From Baptist Health Care Center Facebook page

You could call it a community sewing bee for the coronavirus era — socially distant people coming together via Facebook to create masks for use by the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck.

Since at least March 27, people have been sewing cloth masks for center staff after the center posted on its Facebook page it was trying to conserve and extend the life of the medical masks they have on hand.

The goal was for 1,000 homemade masks. Today, it appears nearly half that amount have been created in the past week.

“Thank you to all the great sewers out there making masks for us!!” the center posted on its Facebook account Thursday morning. “Please keep on sewing—- we would love to have another 500 to support all the staff and get the masks washed for the next shift. The compassion shown by so many of you is unmatched!”

To help those looking to join in sewing masks, the center has posted a number of sewing reference web links to help in the effort:

We know many stores have run out of elastic. Some people are using ponytail holders or bias tape. If elastic can’t be found, tie masks are an option.

You can drop off masks at the Baptist Health Care Center ant 3400 Nebraska Drive in Bismarck.

You can also text (218) 779-7271 for the center to pick up from your location.

