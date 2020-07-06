Community shows support after 14-year-old has his bike stolen

Losing something you worked hard for can be devastating, something a 14-year-old in Minot is experiencing since his bike was stolen right from his front yard.

And the community sprung into action to help him.

“As a mom, I was just livid. I was livid that someone just felt that they could just take something from a hard-working kid,” said Erica Copeland, Malachi’s mom.

Erica’s son, Malachi, had his bike stolen a couple of weeks ago. It was lying on the street while he helped his grandpa mow the lawn.

“Just got done mowing lawn and I wanted to go ride bike with a couple of my other friends. And I was like, ‘I can’t find my bike.’ So, initially, I thought it was at my friend’s house, but when I went down there, it wasn’t there,” said Malachi.

Malachi spent all last summer working on his friend’s farm to save nearly $400 to purchase the Haro.

“It took a long time to raise all that money,” said Malachi.

Erica took to social media to voice her frustrations about her son’s missing bike.

She posted in the Minot Whiners and Complainers Facebook group asking people to keep an eye out for it.

“I wrote the post and I just didn’t really think anything else of it. Just, you know, I’m a mad mom and I’m mad for my son. He’s a humble kid that worked really hard to buy this bike and someone took it upon themselves to take ownership of it and I was really upset,” said Erica.

What happened next is something Erica was totally unprepared for.

People in the group started donating money so he could buy a new one– but that was just the beginning.

“Cole messages me and says, ‘Well, Scheels wants to donate a bike.’ And I just thought, ‘You’ve got to be joking?!’ Like, I can’t believe that the community would want to do that, let alone a business organization that, you know, has many other things to worry about than a kid’s bike,” said Erica.

“I love riding bikes myself, and it just breaks my heart that somebody that lost their bike and doesn’t have that chance to ride and I just know, losing things myself, it just…your heart breaks and you just want to go the extra mile,” said Scott Johannsen, assistant store leader at Scheels.

“I feel like I don’t deserve it,” said Malachi.

Erica and Malachi say they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support to help him.

“There’s a lot of negative in the world and there really aren’t a lot of good, feel-good stories where you can say, ‘Hey, people came together to do something nice for one little kid,'” said Erica.

Malachi says he’s going to make sure his new bike is locked up whenever he isn’t riding it, and Erica is donating all of the money donated from the community to Community Action. The organization has a Santa shop during Christmas where low-income families can get toys for their kids.