“I know about making borscht soup from experiencing it myself; having a garden and making it in the fall,” volunteer Joyce Gruby said.

Gruby is one of thirty volunteers mixing, stirring, and dicing to help benefit children in Ukraine.

Volunteers of the Knights of Columbus and the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit are creating a soup they hope the community will enjoy, Borscht.

“One thing that has to be in there is beets It’s usually a deep red soup and it can have all kinds of different types of vegetables in it. You can put pork in it, you can put beef in it. We’re just making a vegetarian borscht,” Cathedral of The Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus, Grand Knight John Berger said.

The volunteers met over a few hours to perfect their recipe.

“Everyone here is so joyful because we have some way to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” Gruby said.

Everyone in the kitchen didn’t mind lending a helping hand from peeling onions to chopping lettuce all to support a good cause.

A large part of that rescue includes priest Father Jason Charron along with Matt Frad who both have ties to North Dakota.

“A few of us heard about a story of a priest who is going into the Ukraine in order to rescue some orphan children and bring them to Poland and they had put a call to help assist with their humanitarian efforts,” Berger said.

Volunteers plan to send the money raised overseas.

Right now, 56 gallons of borscht are ready to be distributed for North Dakotans to enjoy.

“I think it’s going to be awesome, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely awesome,” Gruby said.

In order to support this great cause, the soup will be sold this evening, March 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Little Odessa for $10 per quart.