Community taking extra precautions after confirmed coronavirus case

So, how are people living in Ward County feeling now that the coronavirus has been confirmed there? Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting closer to home, some people are taking some extra precautions.

Like Jerry Hoiland. He’s changing his hand washing routine.

“Washing my hands with soap instead of just water, so I’ve been doing that. My wife, she’s on my all the time about that,” Hoiland said.

Alice Pfau said she’s not changing a thing.

“Well, nothing extraordinary. Wash my hands. Stick to home,” Pfau said.

Jeff Froseth, a father, said he’s started planning ahead before his family heads out.

“Making sure you have restrooms or some sanitary products to be able to get your hands washed. We’re touching the door openers with our elbows instead of our hands. Little stuff like that, that’s kind of fun for the kids. And then just take a look at the processes you have and just see how we can do it better,” Froseth said.

With Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, the scouts interact with a lot of people buying their cookies. Gracie Howard said she’s being extra careful this year.

“Trying to stay away from the money and if I do get it, using a lot of hand sanitizer,” Howard said.

She has some sound advice for all of us.

“Stay home if you’re feeling bad because you could have it. You never know,” Howard said.

