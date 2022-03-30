When word got out about the borscht soup fundraiser put on by the Knight of Columbus, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it.

“We got a call from the owner of Little Odessa, and she said are you on your way because we have people already lined up here waiting to come in,” John Berger from Cathedral of The Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus said.

It wasn’t long before the 56 gallons of soup they prepared, sold out.

“We sold out in 14 minutes. We raised close to $9,000 that day,” Berger said.

The proceeds all went to assist Father Jason Charron with the rescue mission of orphan children in Ukraine.

He recently recorded a video giving thanks to each donor that supported his efforts.

“Thank you to those in Bismarck and Western North Dakota who have supported my humanitarian efforts in Ukraine,” Father Jason Charron said.

Rick Boehm also had a personal experience at a local store, when he was recognized, and a man from Ukraine told him how much he appreciated the effort and all the donations from North Dakota residents

“He was very thankful of the fundraisers done here in Bismarck and Dickinson,” Boehm said.

