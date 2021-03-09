Companions for Children needs male mentors for kids in the program

If you’ve wanted to make a difference in a child’s life, now is the perfect opportunity.

Companions for Children is looking for adult mentors, especially men, for kids in the program.

The executive director says they’re accepting applications right now for the community-based program.

And on May 1, they’ll start accepting them for their pen-pal virtual program and school-based lunch pals program.

“We’re ever-growing, now that things are opening up a bit, we’re seeing a lot more applications coming through both for mentors and children. We always have a need for male mentors, so if you’re listening, volunteer, it’s a great time, give us a call!” said Heather Cymbaluk.

