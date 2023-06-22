MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Cancer patients need as much support as possible from doctors and the community, but sometimes, their families and children often get forgotten or overlooked.

Children whose parents are going through cancer treatment will soon have a mentor offering support and shared experiences in our region.

Companions for Children is adding a new program to provide a mentor to a child whose parent is battling cancer.

This was an idea made by the Trinity Health Foundation with the financial support of SandPro, LLC.

The organization is currently looking for adult mentors who had a personal experience with cancer for the pilot program, which is set to launch later this year.

Heather Cymbaluk, the executive director, says to her knowledge, this is only the third program like this in the U.S.

“Mentoring at its core is so simple. Really we’re just providing a child with an extra person to be there for them, to support them, and somebody they can really rely on and confide in,” said Cymbaluk.

Cymbaluk hopes to have around 10 mentor matches for the pilot program.