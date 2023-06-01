MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wildlife is full of so many wonderful images. And through a community effort, one zoo is a little more colorful on Thursday.

Companions for Children volunteers are giving one mural a facelift at the Roosevelt Park Zoo. It was originally painted by volunteers more than 20 years ago.

Mentors, mentees, and local businesses gathered together to do a “paint by numbers” style mural in front of the penguin exhibit.

Thursday also coincides with National Pen Pal Day, and Heather Cymbaluk, the executive director, says Pen Pals mean a lot to their organization and she’s happy to do something fun to get them involved at the zoo.

“This is a project that we’re pretty excited to do. It’s something that our organization did 20 years ago, so it needed a nice fresh face. So it’s fun to have others in our community join us in this project,” said Cymbaluk.

Companions for Children is looking for Minot area volunteers for its mentoring programs, which include Lunch Pals, Pen Pals, and Community-Based activities.