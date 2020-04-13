Company Sets Up a Scavenger Hunt for the Community

One North Dakota Company set up a scavenger hunt around town using billboards.

IDigital typically uses their billboards for advertising, but this Easter Sunday they set up a scavenger hunt around Bismarck and Mandan to give families something to do.

Every billboard on the list held a different clue and you snap a selfie with each clue.

Every clue was a key to solving the puzzle on the company’s Facebook page.

“Whether you go out and grab a cup of coffee and turn on some great music and you’re able to be with your family in the vehicle and drive around Bismarck, Mandan area just to go have some fun and take your mind off things and enjoy a day with your family and hopefully you win some prizes,” shares Taylor Danielson, the IDigital Community Relations Manager.

The first 300 people who entered won prizes to various businesses in the community.