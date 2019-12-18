Computer science being taught more in schools

The U.S. Department of Labor said the computer and information technology field is expected to grow by 13 percent by 2026.

That’s faster than the average growth rate of all occupations, and one school is getting in on the action.

“So coding is basically the language that your computer is going to speak and your computer can speak multiple languages, you just have to tell it what it’s speaking,” said Mickenzie Watts, business and technology teacher at Max School.

More than half a million jobs are expected to be added to the computer science field by 2026.

“Computer science is big. You can use it in every industry. I can’t think of a job right now that would not involve some sort of technology,” added Watts.

The business and technology teacher at Max Schools has only been at the school for a year but saw the need to introduce students to more.

She added, “Coming into the rural environment I felt that it was really important to understand that there was a lot more that they can do with computers and technology.”

Web design and coding are two of the classes Watts teaches, showing students the basics of a career field that could take them anywhere, which is what one student said she enjoys the most.

“I’ve always been passionate about computer science and taking the coding class really opened doors for me,” said sophomore student Megan Kramer.

The sophomore said before, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do after high school, but these classes have opened her eyes to unlimited possibilities.

Kramer added, “All of our classes are mostly used on the computer. So things like this really give us the ability to explore using computers. Whether we’re using our classes for agriculture, science, English.”

Mrs. Watts said enrollment is up in her class since the courses have been introduced and she hopes the peaked interest continues.

The school also recently got new surface pro computers through the Carl Perkins grant which provides federal funding to states to improve career and technical education programs.