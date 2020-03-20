Concerns rise about taking ibuprofen for COVID-19 symptoms

Each day we learn more about COVID-19, including what medications to take if you have symptoms of the virus.

After the health minister of France warned people NOT to take ibuprofen if they had symptoms of coronavirus, people began to worry. The World Health Organization released a statement saying the opposite.

We spoke a doctor from the Center for Family medicine who said it’s too soon to prove exactly what’s best to take for coronavirus symptoms.

“It’s a very fluid situation and things are constantly changing and they are discovering new things about the virus. So what I have been telling my patients is it’s better safe than sorry. Don’t use it right now and there are other alternatives to ibuprofen that you can use,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, from Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem said that alternative is Tylenol.