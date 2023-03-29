MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Concert ticket scams are robbing people of their hard-earned money and their chance to enjoy state fair concerts.

State Fair officials say that since tickets went on sale, they have already encountered more ticket scams than usual.

There is even a fake North Dakota State Fair website that looks official, selling fake tickets.

The State Fair even ran into a situation recently where a man asked the fair to investigate after he purchased a fake ticket — and found out that the same ticket had been sold to seven people.

State Fair officials tell KX News that fake tickets are being sold on the Facebook marketplace and through third-party ticket sites.

“You cannot buy a single ticket to Eric Church,” explained ND State Fair Manager, Renae Korslien. “If you are, it’s not our ticket, and you won’t get in. You cannot buy a single ticket to Brad Paisley, or anything that’s on the show pass. You have to buy the entire show pass. And don’t pay any more than our prices are.”

NDSF officials say the only way to know for sure that a ticket is real is to purchase it directly from the official North Dakota State Fair website.