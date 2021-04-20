Concerts returning to Bismarck Event Center

In March of 2020, many gatherings and events came to a screeching halt, including live concerts. However, with vaccinations on the rise, things are starting to change.

This spring, the Bismarck Event Center will be hosting its first live concert since the pandemic began. Country music stars Toby Keith and Lee Brice will be performing. They will be playing in front of a maximum of 3,200 fans, in accordance with the ND Smart Restart protocols.

This is 75% of their capacity in the exhibit hall.

This is coming after the pandemic took its toll on the event center, as limitations on gatherings hurt business. Events such as rodeos and creating COVID testing and vaccine sites have helped the event center over the past year.

Amanda Yellow, the marketing and sales manager at the event center, says the last in-person concert was back in December of 2019.

She said, “We can’t have our large conferences and conventions and concerts and ticketed events that we normally do have. So we’ve had to shift into doing a lot smaller events, some smaller gatherings, some socially distanced meetings.”

Yellow says several other events, such as the Bakken expo will also be taking place at the event center in the near future.