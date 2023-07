FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a news conference today to discuss the use of deadly force by a Fargo Police Officer on Friday, July 14.

The news conference will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the City Commission Room, Fargo City Hall, located at 225 4th Street North in Fargo.

Today’s news conference will be broadcast on TVFargo.com and streamed live on The City’s social media platforms.