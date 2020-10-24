Confirmation amid COVID-19 bringing challenges to churches

While the pandemic has upended work and school for many, it’s also impacting religious services.

Youth Pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Bob Caranicas says for the first time ever, his church’s confirmation service will be held virtually. The typical service draws upwards of 350 people, and involves the pastor, family members and loved ones blessing the child with their hands.

But this year, that won’t be happening. The roughly 70 students will pick up confirmation bags, and be able to watch and participate in the prerecorded ceremony online at a time best for their family. Caranicas says the change this year is upsetting, but the safest choice.

“There were some times driving home where I was crying a little. I walk with these kids and some of them go through some pretty intense stuff and to get to the point where I can lay hands on them and bless them is important. I don’t like it. I really don’t,” Caranicas said.

Caranicas says the church is also moving to suspend their youth programming for the month of November because of the rising number of COVID cases in the state.