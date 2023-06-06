MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The pretrial conference for the woman accused of murdering her roommate, Anita Knutson, in Minot back in 2007, has now been pushed back for the third time.

Nichole Rice’s attorneys filed a stipulation to continue the court date, and the Ward County Clerk’s office has confirmed to KX News, the June 14 pretrial conference has been pushed back.

The document filed by Rice’s attorneys at Sand Law, says the defense and state are in agreement to reschedule the pretrial conference. It goes on to say both parties are still working through significant and new discoveries and need more time to review them properly. Rice’s attorneys have asked the court to set the date no sooner than 90 days from June 14.

The pretrial conference has been reset for Wednesday, September 27 at 11 a.m.