Congress allows Theodore Roosevelt library to purchase Forest Service land near Medora for facility

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library took a big step forward Monday night with congressional passage of the federal year-end spending bill.
Tucked inside the massive bill is legislation that allows the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation to purchase U.S. Forest Service land in Billings County near Medora to serve as home for the library facility.
Under the legislation, the foundation will also consult with Billings County on the land purchase and project development, as well as hold a public meeting to present its plans to the local community and gather input.
The foundation will pay market value for the Forest Service land and retain local control of the library through the foundation and the county.