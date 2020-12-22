Congress allows Theodore Roosevelt library to purchase Forest Service land near Medora for facility

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library took a big step forward Monday night with congressional passage of the federal year-end spending bill.

Tucked inside the massive bill is legislation that allows the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation to purchase U.S. Forest Service land in Billings County near Medora to serve as home for the library facility.

Under the legislation, the foundation will also consult with Billings County on the land purchase and project development, as well as hold a public meeting to present its plans to the local community and gather input.

The foundation will pay market value for the Forest Service land and retain local control of the library through the foundation and the county.

