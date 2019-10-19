Congressional Medal of Honor set to Speak at Williston State College

A Congressional Medal of Honor winner is set to share some inspiring words in Williston.

On November 13th, Williston State College– Congressional Medal of Honor winner Sergeant Clinton Romesha, who fought in the 2009 Afghanistan War- will be sharing inspirational words to all students and the community…
And dinner will be served, free of chare to all first-responders and military personnel prior to the event to show gratitude to their service.

Caitlin Pallai, Communications Coordinator said “I think this is a great opportunity for the Williston Community to come and hear this individual speak. Again it’s free, and I think he has a pretty inspiring message and to just have that opportunity to even potentially meet with him face to face..”

Caitlin Pallai also says to mark your calender’s now so you don’t miss this event.

