Congressman Kelly Armstrong addresses North Dakota legislature

Congressman Kelly Armstrong made a stop in Bismarck Tuesday, where he addressed the North Dakota House and Senate.

The Republican Representative commended the state’s energy industry and was critical of Democratic efforts in Washington to do away with fossil fuels. Armstrong also emphasized the importance of having a citizen legislature able to respond to constituent issues, saying it’s far more difficult to do so in D.C.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a farmer in the Red River Valley, a rancher in Southwestern North Dakota, or work in the oil patch in Watford City or Williston. Your kids go to school there, you participate in the community there. We care about the environment. We love to hunt, we love to fish, we love all of those things. The problem is we have this conversation and too many people driving it have never gotten dirt under their fingernails before. They’ve never produced something. They’ve never done those things,” Armstrong said.

According to his Facebook page, Armstrong will be heading to the southern border later this week to meet with border patrol agents about securing the border.