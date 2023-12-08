WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNET) — So far, House Republicans haven’t moved forward with an impeachment into President Biden.

This week, Congressman Kelly Armstrong introduced a resolution that directs the Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Ways and Means, and the Judiciary to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Armstrong says several witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas.

Below is Congressman Armstrong’s statement on the matter.

“It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny. The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” said Congressman Armstrong.

You can read the House Resolution 918 here.