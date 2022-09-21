KX News has reported in depth about the youth mental health crisis in our state.



It’s not only crucial to get the right resources for our kids, but also for the families.



Recognizing this, a group of families created the North Dakota Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health (NDFFCMH).



Carlotta McCleary, executive director of NDFFCMH, joined us on Good Day Dakota to discuss the organization and all of the services they have to offer.

