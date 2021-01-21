Consensus Council to host free, virtual COVID-19 vaccination Q&A meeting

Every day we’re asking questions pertaining to COVID-19, most recently about the vaccines.

Now, some answers will be given in the form of a free, virtual meeting.

The nonprofit Consensus Council is hosting a COVID-19 virtual forum on Friday starting at noon.

The panel will consist of local public health officials and medical experts providing information about vaccine rollouts, safety and other COVID vaccine-related questions you might have.

“Department of Health is doing what they can to get the messaging out but as we’re an independent entity, we can have that sort of objective neutrality too so that hopefully people feel comfortable enough to ask whatever questions they have even if it’s somewhat critical,” Consensus Council Executive Director, Ann Crews Melton said.

To register, click here.