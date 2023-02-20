NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Our farmers and ranchers know firsthand the importance of keeping our land healthy and strong before and after the harvest.

To help, the USDA offers climate smart practices that can help ag leaders both environmentally and financially.

The USDA is focusing on Soil Health in North Dakota, more specifically when it comes to conserving our land with permanent vegetation.

Officials say you need plants that produce high volumes of organic matter in order to build healthy soil.

Producers who plant conservation cover crops can generate co-benefits like improved water quality as well as benefit the land for our wildlife and pollinators.

This is just one way to go green on your land.

And when you do, the USDA provides financial incentives through an eco-friendly market to help sell your product.

“There are 24 of these markets around the country today. They’re water markets. They’re biodiversity markets. They’re carbon markets. These are going to evolve over time, and they are going to essentially create an opportunity for farmers who embrace climate smart practices,” says Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture.

In terms of these ecosystem markets, North Dakota is split into 2 parts: the great plains of the mountain region and the great plains of the Midwest.

Each market takes a look at whether you produce your ag products in a clean way that impacts the local ecosystem.

They specifically look at water systems and grasslands, which both help define the Upper Great Plains.