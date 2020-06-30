Construction accident causes natural gas fire, power outage in Minot

A natural gas fire and power outage in Minot Tuesday morning was caused after a construction crew struck an underground high voltage power line.

The construction crew was using a directional boring machine when they struck the underground power line near 612 East Burdick Expressway.

A number of homes and businesses in the area, including downtown, lost power.

After the gas line was shut down, the rest of the fire was extinguished, according to the Minot Fire Department.

Repairs began Tuesday afternoon.

Several buildings in the immediate area were evacuated and monitored as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.