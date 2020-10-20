Construction begins on one of two new elementary schools in North Bismarck

Bismarck Public Schools officially started construction on one of it’s two elementary schools slated to be on the north side.

The new school will be located in the expanding Northwest part of town.

It will open with at least 325 students who live in the area allowing it to be in walking distance for kids and their families.

KX spoke with the school board Vice President, who says this will also help with overcrowding at other elementary schools.

“The classrooms themselves be around that 20 student mark , but really it’s where a teacher could have a little more one on one time with their students. The crowds a little more controllable and it’s just a better learning atmosphere for everybody,” said Jon Lee, the school board vice president.

Construction for the elementary school in the Northeast part of town is slated to begin in the Spring of 20-21.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

