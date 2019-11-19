Construction confusion with new Highway 83 Bypass in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Panic is what many drivers said they are feeling near one construction zone in Minot.

For the past 40 years, the Highway 83 Bypass has been a two-lane road, and this construction season has transformed it into a four-lane highway.

Last week, one driver took the wrong turn down the highway and collided with another driver head-on.

Both drivers were not seriously injured, and one said the intersection can be confusing.

Bob Allen with the North Dakota Department of Transportation is urging people to be alert and aware of changes to roadways.

“Some of those habits are hard to break and I want to bring to people’s attention to remember that. We are going to help with a little added enhanced stripping for some of the turning movement to help remind people, including myself to go across the median,” said Bob Allen, NDDOT assistant engineer.

Allen said that there is no finish date yet for this project, and there will still need to be more work done in the spring.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge