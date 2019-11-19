Construction confusion with new Highway 83 Bypass in Minot

MINOT — Panic is what many drivers said they are feeling near one construction zone in Minot.

For the past 40 years, the Highway 83 Bypass has been a two-lane road, and this construction season has transformed it into a four-lane highway.

Last week, one driver took the wrong turn down the highway and collided with another driver head-on.

Both drivers were not seriously injured, and one said the intersection can be confusing.

Bob Allen with the North Dakota Department of Transportation is urging people to be alert and aware of changes to roadways.

“Some of those habits are hard to break and I want to bring to people’s attention to remember that. We are going to help with a little added enhanced stripping for some of the turning movement to help remind people, including myself to go across the median,” said Bob Allen, NDDOT assistant engineer.

Allen said that there is no finish date yet for this project, and there will still need to be more work done in the spring.