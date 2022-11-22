NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota is constantly building, but all that construction comes with some good news. Especially in job numbers.

In fact, North Dakota saw one of the largest increases in construction jobs ever this past fall.

According to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America, in October, 27 states added construction employees to the workforce.

This included North Dakota; however, the report states that the largest percentage gain occurred in North Dakota: a 2% increase.

That’s an added 600 jobs in October alone.

And we are mostly filling them, thanks to a statewide push for construction education and training programs, like the lineworker program at BSC we reported on a few months ago.